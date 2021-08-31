Desjardins Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$103.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.85.

NTIOF stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.53.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.568 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

