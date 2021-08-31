Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

CRH opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.02. CRH has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

