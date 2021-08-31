Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Short Interest Up 27.4% in August

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the July 29th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Diginex by 231.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,105,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diginex by 172.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 476,623 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Diginex in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQOS stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. Diginex has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $22.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQOS shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Diginex from $16.13 to $18.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diginex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

