Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $7.07 on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. 81,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.28.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.