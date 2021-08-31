DinoSwap (DINO) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001671 BTC on popular exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and $1.44 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 71,157,618 coins and its circulating supply is 21,152,894 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

