Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Trading 0.7% Higher

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.46. 30 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion World Without Waste ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 11.62% of Direxion World Without Waste ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

