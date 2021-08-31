Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Reduced by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 46,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $127.24 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.