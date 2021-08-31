Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 110.81 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.53. The stock has a market cap of £941.38 million and a P/E ratio of -8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Diversified Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 97.20 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 126.76 ($1.66).

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Robert Hutson acquired 250,000 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

