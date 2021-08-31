Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil stock opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. Diversified Gas & Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 92.40 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 131 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £854.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.79.

Get Diversified Gas & Oil alerts:

About Diversified Gas & Oil

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.