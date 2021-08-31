Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil stock opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. Diversified Gas & Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 92.40 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 131 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £854.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.79.
About Diversified Gas & Oil
