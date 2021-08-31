Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $90.93 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.