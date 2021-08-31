Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Up 21.5% in August

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,189 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $238,616,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $100,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,273,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,867. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

