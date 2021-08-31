Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Update

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the July 29th total of 128,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,583 shares of company stock worth $167,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,520 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 72,313 shares in the last quarter.

DMLP opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $585.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.3946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

