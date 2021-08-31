Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Dover by 6.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 1.2% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dover by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

