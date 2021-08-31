DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

DSPG opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $537.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in DSP Group by 34,271.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

