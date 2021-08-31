Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DRE. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.82.

DRE opened at $51.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Duke Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Duke Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

