Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duolingo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.33.

Duolingo stock opened at $128.70 on Monday. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $118.54 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

