DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $814,217. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

