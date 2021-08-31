Dycom Industries (DY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DY opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

