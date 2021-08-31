Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $685.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

