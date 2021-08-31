Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Down 3%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $49.37. Approximately 23 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 183,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $655.10 million, a PE ratio of 101.84 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $273,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

