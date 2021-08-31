East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EJPRY stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. East Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

