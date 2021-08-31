East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of EJPRY stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. East Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.18.
East Japan Railway Company Profile
See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.