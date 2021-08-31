Eastern Bankshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.27.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastern Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 288.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Eastern Bankshares worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

