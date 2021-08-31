EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Position Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of EastGroup Properties worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $179.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $179.83.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

