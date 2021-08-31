Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EIM stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1,308.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

