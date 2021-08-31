Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a C$75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ayr Wellness to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ayr Wellness presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.