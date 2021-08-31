eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Million

Analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to announce $19.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.72 million to $19.90 million. eGain reported sales of $19.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $77.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.76 million to $77.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $87.71 million, with estimates ranging from $86.66 million to $88.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EGAN. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 85,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,279. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $364.17 million, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.32. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in eGain by 33.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,184 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 324,497 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 85.2% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 232,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 343.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 218.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.