Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Update

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 322,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Elbit Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Elbit Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $146.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $147.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

