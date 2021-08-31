Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will announce sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $250,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $4.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.90 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $48.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOLO. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 68,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,317. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $402.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.75. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,576,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 537,187 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

