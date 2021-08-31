Elite Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,447 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 157.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,414 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 308.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,386. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.