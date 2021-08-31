Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $246,000 Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in The New York Times by 100.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The New York Times during the second quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The New York Times during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,923. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

