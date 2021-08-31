Elite Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $379.95. 29,461,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,259,797. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

