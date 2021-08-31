Elite Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $288.66. 8,905,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683,350. The company has a market cap of $339.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

