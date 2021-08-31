Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Elmira Savings Bank has decreased its dividend by 26.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESBK opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.