Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in August

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCF opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Emclaire Financial has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 20.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emclaire Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Emclaire Financial by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 31,751 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emclaire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emclaire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

