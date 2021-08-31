Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAVA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Endava by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Endava by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 121.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $134.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

