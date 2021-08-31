Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) received a C$10.00 target price from Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERF. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.89.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$9.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, with a total value of C$81,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 284,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,330,089.36.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.