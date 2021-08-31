Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,042.17 ($26.68).

ENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

LON ENT traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,919 ($25.07). 407,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,852.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,676.59. The company has a market cap of £11.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,999.80 ($26.13).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

