Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Entain to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of GMVHF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.55. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. Entain has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $27.71.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

