Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 24.70% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $42,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 197,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 678.1% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,378.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

