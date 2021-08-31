Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $47.36 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $47,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $108.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.32.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

