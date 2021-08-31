Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $51.42 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of MasTec worth $51,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after acquiring an additional 607,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 102,552 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,099,000 after acquiring an additional 106,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after buying an additional 160,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.