EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 8,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
EOG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,705,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,041. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
