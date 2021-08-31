EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist

Truist downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $101.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $67.39 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

