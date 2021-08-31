EOSDT Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $12,452.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

