EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Short Interest Update

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 525,100 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the July 29th total of 759,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 656.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 price objective on EQT AB (publ) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of EQBBF traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.65. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

