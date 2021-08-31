Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Equifax by 21.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equifax by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,062,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 74.4% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,834,000 after acquiring an additional 383,441 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $267.20 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $269.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

