Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $14.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.73 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA opened at $383.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.37 and a 200 day moving average of $334.22. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,891,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

