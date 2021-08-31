Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.15.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $65.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.58. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

