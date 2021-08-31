EULAV Asset Management Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

NYSE:DIS opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

