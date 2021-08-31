Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Eureka Group alerts:

About Eureka Group

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It also provides specialist property management and caretaking services; and catering services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.