Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.79.
About Eureka Group
